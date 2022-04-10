The training camp for the Flying Eagles is scheduled to open in Abuja on Monday.

According SCORENigeria the designated coach of the team, Ladan Bosso, has already submitted his list of invited players.

In December 2020, the Junior Eagles failed to go past the sub-regional qualifiers in Benin Republic from a group that had Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The new Flying Eagles will now feature in the WAFU B qualifiers for the U20 AFCON in Niger Republic.

The tournament will kick off May 9 with the finalists qualifying for the U20 AFCON.