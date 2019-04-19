The technical crew of the Flying Eagles has invited eight foreign base players to help beef up the team ahead of the FIFA world youth championship in Poland.

They are: Alhassan Yusuf (IFK Goteborg, Sweden), Jerome Akor (Sogndal, Norway), Hamdi Akujobi (SC Heerenveen, Holland), Igho Ogbu (Rosenborg, Norway), Chinedu Ekene (Hoffenheim, Germany), Jubril Abubakar (FC Midtjylland, Denmark), Nnamdi Oforborh (Bournemouth, England) and Dele Bashiru (Watford).

The invited foreign base players were expected to join the Paul Aigbogun led team at their camp base in Germany at the end of the month

Nigeria was drawn against Ukraine, USA and Qatar at the U-20 World Cup in Poland, which kicks off on May 23. Meanwhile, coach Aigbogun had reportedly dropped five players amongst who represented Nigeria at the last U-20 Africa Cup of Nations from the squad, preparing for the World Youth Championship.

Sports247 gathered that Pascal Durugbor, who plays for Sweden side, Vaxjo had been dropped, following the invitation of foreign based players by coach Aigbogun.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars man, Alhassan Ibrahim, who had been with the team since they resumed over a year ago is seen as the biggest casualty from the axing process by the head coach.