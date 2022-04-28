The Flying Eagles will depart for Niamey, Niger today with high expectations for this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship taking place from May 7 – 20.

Already the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has arranged two friendly matches in Niamey to put the team in premium shape and readiness for the competition proper.

Head Coach, Ladan Bosso, has selected a team of 28 players who will compete against Ghana’s Black Satellites and the Young Etalons of Burkina Faso in Group B. Hosts Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire will battle in Group A.

The Flying Eagles will confront familiar foes Ghana in their first match of the competition on Sunday May 8, before they take on Burkina Faso three days later. Both matches hold at the General Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey.

Two teams will sail into the semi finals from each group, with the two finalists qualifying to represent the WAFU B zone at the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Egypt will host the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations while Indonesia will host the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup finals. All four semi finalists from the tournament in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa in Indonesia.