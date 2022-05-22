WAFU Zone B U20 Championship winning goalkeeper, Nathaniel Nwosu has described former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech as his boyhood hero.

The young shot-stopper made this disclosure after helping the Ladan Bosso’s tutored side to a 3-1 victory over Young Squirrels of Benin Republic in the final of the WAFU U20 Championship played in Niamey on Friday.

An elated Nwosu said after the game: “Happy birthday Petr Cech, I’m happy you are adding another year on a day I’m winning a trophy.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“You have been my role model since age five and I’m dedicating this trophy to you. Happy birthday my hero”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Nwosu has been likened to the former Chelsea and Rennes goalkeeper by fans, due to his calmness and leadership qualities between the sticks.

Nathaniel Nwosu, who is currently one of the best young goalkeepers in Nigeria, can emulate the former Czech Republic international who spent 11 years in West London between 2004-2015, before joining London rivals Arsenal.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .