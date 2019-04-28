The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will leave for Germany today ahead of U 20 World Cup camping in Numberg .

The three top coaches of the team will join the team in Germany and Poland respectively. The head coach Paul Aigbogun who is presently in London will join the team in Germany while both assistant coaches coach Abdul maikaba and coach Abubakar Bala who are presently struggling to save their teams out of relegation will meet the team in Poland ahead of the World Cup proper.

Part of the home base lads who made the trip are captain Ikowen Uti , valentine Ozornwafor, Babawo Muhammed , Jamiu Muhammed, and Collins sow.

The goalkeeper trainer coach Suleiman Shuibu and team scout coach Hassan Abdallah will be the coaches who will lead the team to Germany.