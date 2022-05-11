After a comfortable 2-0 win and three maximum points secured against defending champions and reigning Africa’s best, Ghana on Sunday, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are expected to keep things intense but firm against the Junior Etalons of Burkina Faso today, to earn their semi final ticket at the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey.

Both teams will take to the pitch at 5pm at the Stade General Seyni Kountché, the same venue where the Flying Eagles enacted a masterclass to send Ghana tumbling on Sunday.

Coach Ladan Bosso still has the full complement of his squad, and is unwilling to rest any of his regulars as he looks to make sure of a place in the last four.

“We must approach the match against Burkina Faso with even stronger determination and desire than we did for the Ghana match, he said.