The remains of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the Nigerian Air Force’s first female combat helicopter pilot, who died on 14 July 2020, has been finally laid to rest with full military honours at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Arotile was buried at about 11 am on Thursday shortly after the burial service conducted by the Director of Chaplaincy of the NAF Group, Captain Gani.

The fallen officer was accorded full military honours at the National Military Cemetary located at the Airport Road, Abuja.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and his wife, Rasheedat Bello; the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; the Chairmen of Senate and House Committees on Air Force, Senator Bala Ibn Na’lla and Hon Shehu Koku; Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar were among the dignitaries that graced the ceremony.

The Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has arrived the National Military Cemetery for the burial of Arotile.

He arrived at the cemetery at exactly 9:36 am, accompanied by some dignitaries.

Also at the National Military Cemetery is the Chairman, Senate Committee on NAF, Bala Na’alah, and his House of Representatives counterpart.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, is being represented by Brigadier General Odoba at the burial.

The family members of Arotile have also arrived at the cemetery.

At about 9:32 am, the body of Arotile was removed from the ambulance by her course mates.

Arotile’s burial ceremony would commence any moment from now as her body has been removed from the ambulance by her Coursemate.

A Nigerian Air Force ambulance bearing the remains of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile has arrived at the National Military Cemetery. The ambulance is also accompanied by medical officers.

The deceased is to be buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Dignitaries have begun to troop into the cemetery located along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road for the burial ceremony.

The burial, which is strictly compliant to the laid down principles of COVID-19, is restricted to only a few guests, officers, friends and families of the deceased.

Course mates of the deceased fighter pilot are already seated to bid her goodbye.

Journalists who are not invited to the burial have been politely turned back while only vehicles of senior military officers and immediate family members of the deceased were allowed to drive into the premises.

