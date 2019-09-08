Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, alongside engineers and contractors assessed the preliminary works on the three major flyover bridges in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

Wike, who was accompanied by Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works and Director General, State Bureau for Public Procurement, Mr. Igonibo Thompson, inspected the sites of the proposed flyover bridges at Garrison, Artillery and Rumuokoro.

The governor discussed the structural designs of the three flyover bridges with the engineers and officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Works and agreed on adjustments and additional details.

The engineers explained specific aspects of the works to be carried out to ensure the delivery of the bridges as approved by the State Government.

For the three bridges, Governor Wike and the officials of the State Ministry of Works and engineers discussed the distance, width and area that they would cover.

They also confirmed the approach and ending of the respective flyover bridges.