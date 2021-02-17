osun government has announced that it would close down the Olaiya intersection with effect from Thursday, February 18.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Transport, Olatoke Olaniyan, said the closure which takes effect 11am today, will mark the commencement of the construction of the flyover across the intersection.

“This is to bring to the attention of residents and motorists that the Government of the State of Osun will as from tomorrow by 11am, on Thursday, 18th February 2021 close down for a period of nine (9) months the popular Olaiya Intersection to pave way for the immediate construction of a 625 metres flyover, to arrest the incessant and avoidable accidents and traffic gridlock associated with the area.

“In order to ensure economic activities are not totally paralyzed and ensure free flow of vehicular movements within and around Osogbo, diversion routes have been created and road diversion signs installed. Men of the FRSC, NPF, NSCDC & OYES will be assisted by officers from the office of transportation in the ministry of works and transport, and other paramilitary organizations in the 9 months of the construction to guide and direct motorists.

“Recall that a three-hour demo was observed three weeks ago to sensitise the public and observe all precautionary measures towards the diversion routes

“All corrections and observations noted during the test have been effected and new routes created. Members of the public are enjoined to observe the road signs and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to make the road diversions as seamless and smooth as possible,” Olaniyan explained.