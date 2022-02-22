From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) has noted that 68 plots of wheat farms in five local government areas of Kebbi State, alongside private outgrowers, cultivating 250 hectares in the state are expected to yield about 736 tons this season.

The National Programme Manager of FMAN, Dr Aliyu Samaila who confirmed this during the Kebbi Wheat Farmers Green Field day, held at Dangamaji village, Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi state, where the association open up its 0.5 hectares of demonstrated Wheat plot, disclosed that the association has targeted 250,000 farmers across Nigeria to be trained on wheat cultivation.

According to him, “each of these plots is expected to produce 20 bags each of wheat of two tons. Apart from these, 250 private outgrowers are also cultivating 300 hectares of land only in Kebbi with expected 600 tons from their cultivation.”

Samaila also explained that the open up of the demonstrated Wheat plot in Kebbi was the fourth of such the association has showcased in Nigeria stressed that the essence of the plots was to demonstrate new modern technologies of farming in Nigeria with improved seeds, fertilizer and irrigation system.

Technical Marketing Manager of FMAN, Mr Esmond Edmond, in his remarks, disclosed that out of 250,000 wheat farmers the association would be training across Nigeria, about 30,000 have been trained so far.

“Cultivation of 504 demonstration farms each on 0.5 hectares across northern states are to provide training on good agronomic practices to 250,000 farmers under the CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme. Expansion of FMAN’s direct outgrower programme with input loans to cover over 2,000 farmers in seven states includes Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Bauchi and Gombe State,” he said.

He noted that they are introducing new six certified seed companies, which includes romarey, premier, lifted agro, greenspore, Sow Agritech and Noba Africa for both dry and wet seasons to enable farmers to produce sufficient seed for 5,000 outgrowers next season.

In his remark, Kebbi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi Dakingari who commended the association for their efforts, noted that the state has all human resources and fertile land to be the best state in Wheat cultivation just as it does in the rice revolution.

He appealed to the FMAN and other stakeholders to ensure adequate marketing, fixed price for the wheat which would encourage farmers as well as regular training for both farmers and their trainers.