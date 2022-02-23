From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) has noted that its demonstrated 68 plots of wheat farms in five local government areas of Kebbi State , alongside private outgrowers, cultivating 250 hectares in the state are expected to yield about 736 tons this season.

National Programme Manager of FMAN, Dr Aliyu Samaila, who confirmed this during the Kebbi Wheat Farmers Green Field Day, held at Dangamaji Village, Jega Local Government area of Kebbi State, where the association opened up its 0.5 hectares of demonstrated Wheat plot, disclosed that the association has targeted 250,000 farmers across Nigeria to be trained on wheat cultivation.

According to him, “ each of these plots are expected to produce 20 bags each of wheat of two tons. Apart from these, 250 private outgrowers are also cultivating 300 hectares of land only in Kebbi with expected 600 tons from their cultivation”, he said.

Samaila also explained that the open up of the demonstrated Wheat plot in Kebbi was the fourth which the association has showcased in the country, stressing that the essence of the plots was to demonstrate new modern technologies of farming in Nigeria with improved seeds, fertilizer and irrigation system.