By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Form Mobile Advert Practitioners (FMAP), an umbrella body for mobile advertisement revenue collectors, has embarked on nationwide training of its members on the need to partner with the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in order to eradicate multiple taxation.

The training which commenced in Lagos and Ogun States respectively, have been extended to Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta and Ondo, while members in other parts of the country would also be trained at the forthcoming national convention of the body holding this month-end.

According to the President of the organization, Mike Osimen Eboziegbe, the training was necessary in order to enlighten its members and to work together with ALGON to fight and eradicate the menace of multiple taxation in Nigeria.

He said the first training was held on October 18 for Lagos and Ogun members while training for those from other southern states was held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He promised the readiness of the association to work with ALGON in eradicating multiple taxation, especially in the area of vehicular revenue systems across the country.

“We are ready to go with the new normal without any ambiguity or challenges. We support anything that can erase multiple taxation in revenue states, especially in the vehicular system. We have trained all our members in the southern parts of the country. We have the national convention which is coming up towards the end of November and It’s an opportunity to bring others from other parts of the country together and train them too,” he said.

