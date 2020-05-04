Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abeokuta, has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman who was reported to have died in the hospital as a result of contracting the coronavirus.

Head of Clinical Services of the hospital, Dr. Fidelis Ojebelenu, confirmed this in a statement, on Sunday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Federal Medical Center in Abeokuta was into confusion on Saturday night as the death of the woman filtered around the facility and people around the hospital took to their heels on hearing the news.

With the gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdown in Ogun State, corporate organisations such as banks, industries, large and small scale enterprises in the state have been urged to decontaminate their premises ahead of resumption of business activities.

Commissioner of Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, who made the call in a statement on Sunday, in Abeokuta, said the procedure was desirable because of large volume of customers and visitors that throng bank premises for transactions as well as complementing the state government’s efforts at flattening the curve of the pandemic in the state.

While thanking the corporate organisations for their support for the Dapo Abiodun-led government and their host communities through donation of medical interventions and palliatives, Abudu-Balogun, noted they will complete the circle of war against COVID 19 by decontaminating their premises to help stop the spread of the pandemic.

The commissioner also urged them to enforce government directives on the pandemic at their premises through wearing of face masks by their workers and visitors, keep social distancing and provision of hand washing materials and sanitizers.