Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Azare has so far discharged 41 coronavirus patients from its isolation centre after their tests results returned negative.

This was disclosed by Dr Auwalu Saminu Jibrin, Chairman, Rapid Response Team on COVID-19 in FMC Asare.

‘The first set of patients comprising of 10 adults and one child have fulfilled both the clinical and laboratory criteria for discharge as their recent tests results return negative,’ he said.

Jibrin disclosed that 19 additional cases were discharged the medical centre’s Isolation centre on Monday, May 18 after their recent tests results returned negative. Total discharged is now 41.

Jibrin said that the patients will be followed up for a stipulated period of time as required after the discharge.

He encouraged members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19 (such as cough, fever and shortness of breath) to come to the hospital and get tested.

He assured that those who tested positive will receive prompt treatment at any of the isolation wards.

He stated that a positive result is not a death sentence.

He appealed to members of the public to give correct information to healthcare personnel when they come to the hospital to seek medical care.