Paul Orude Bauchi

Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare, has discharged 41 Coronavirus patients after their tests results returned negative.

This was disclosed by Dr. Auwalu Jibrin, Chairman, Rapid Response Team on COVID-19 in FMC Asare.

“The first set of patients comprising 10 adults and one child have fulfilled both clinical and laboratory criteria for discharge as their recent tests results return negative,” he said.

Jibrin disclosed that 19 additional cases were discharged from the medical centre’s isolation centre last Monday after their results returned negative. “Total discharged is now 41,” he said.

Jibrin said the patients would be followed up for a period of time as required by protocol after the discharge of treated patients.

He encouraged members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19,such as cough, fever and shortness of breath,to visit hospitals for test and treatment.

He assured that those who test positive will receive prompt treatment at any isolation centre, or hospital wards, saying a positive result was not a death sentence, and that no one should be scared.

He appealed to members of the public to give correct information to healthcare personnel when they visit hospitals for medical care.