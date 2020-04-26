Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, Imo State has confirmed that the index case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recorded in the state was actually brought to their centre.

Confirming the case to Daily Sun in Owerri, FMC Owerri spokeswoman Mrs Jacynta Achonu disclosed that the patient was brought to their facility at about 2:30 pm on Saturday, April 25th.

According to Achonu, the unidentified male patient, about 45 years of age, was taken straight to their isolation centre where a team of medical experts were already waiting.

Although she said she does not know from where the patient was brought, she added that he showed the symptoms of the virus.

“I don’t know if he was tested or not, but what I can say is that we are aware of the case, we have been waiting patiently for them until about some minutes past two when they arrived and headed straight to the isolation centre.

“I can’t say for sure where they brought him from but there is no cause for alarm, the situation is being handled,” the hospital spokeswoman said.