Federal Medical Center (FMC), Katsina, has dismissed three staff for extorting money from patients.

A statement by the Head of Administration in the hospital, Mr Abdurrahman Samaila, issued in Katsina yesterday, said that the three were dismissed after proper investigation.

Samaila said the management was deeply concerned about the attitude of some of the staff and had taken measures to protect patients.

He stated: “It has come to the notice of the management that some staff have formed the habit of extorting money from patients under the guise of payment for hospital services.

“Three staff were caught and dismissed as a result of extorting money from patients.”

The official warned those who may contemplate engaging in such acts to desist from doing so, as anyone caught will be summarily dismissed. It was gathered that the hospital has introduced electronic health record system to check similar problems as all payments are now linked to the system.

According to the Medical Director, Dr Suleiman Bello, the system will reduce waiting time and enhance healthcare delivery.

Bello said at a press briefing that patients and their relatives should always make payments at the designated payment points in the facility.

“Never make payments anyhow, and anytime you pay, make sure you are given a receipt.

“And all results of tests must be printed, not handwritten, so there will be no more missing of patients’ folders.

“There are some numbers provided for the people we render services to call and complain on any thing they are not satisfied with,” he added.

Bello also urged patients to always ensure that their hand cards are intact and come with them to the hospital to avoid double payment.

He pointed out that each hand card has a “bar code” which would be scanned with computer to trace the patients record even after several years of patronizing the hospital.