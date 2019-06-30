Linus Oota , Lafia

The management of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi , Nasarawa State, has denied charging pregnant women N60,000 for delivery services.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Yahaya Adamu, stated this yesterday while reacting to a petition against him that he masterminded hike in charges on services offered to patients especially ordinary delivery fee for pregnant women.

He said that the allegation was a calculated attempt to discredit the management of the hospital, adding that he was not given fair hearing in the allegation against him.

Adamu said: “The media are friends in progress. We are supposed to work together and not to work against one another. We should be able to inform our people on what is correct and appropriate”.

Making further clarification on the issue, the CMD disclosed that the hospital under his leadership had reduced the fee from N10, 000 to N5, 000, adding that the rate came into effect following a recommendation by the committee set up by the management of the hospital.

Adamu claimed that the hospital had recorded achievements in the areas of staff welfare, improved service delivery to patients, development of infrastructure, provision of essential amenities such as oxygen and centres for critical cases that were lacking in the hospital.