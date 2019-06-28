He was reacting to a number allegations against him that he masterminded the financial increase of services to patients, hardhandedness, lack of performances and many other issues.

The CMD told Journalists yesterday in Keffi that the allegations are a calculated attempt to discredit the management of the hospital, adding that he was not given fair hearing in the allegaition against him.

According to Dr Adamu, “the media are friends in progress, we are suppose to work together and not to work against one another. We should be able to inform our people on what is correct and appropriate”.

On the issue that the management of the hospital increased its delivery fees from N30, 000 to N60, 000, the CMD disclosed that the hospital under his leadership has reduced the fee from N10, 000 to N5, 000, adding that this rate came into effect following a recommendations by the committee set up by the management of the hospital.

“I did not involve myself in any price review by the committee, iam surprised the issue is being misconstrued and a bad name is being given unjustly to the centre.

I challenged any body to compair our prices with hospitals of our status. We buy all the hospital materials from the same market, since I came on board, I have been in collaboration with my management team doing everything humanly possible to maintain harmony and good working relationship with our staff which has remain sustained.

Speaking further, Dr. Adamu claimed that the hospital has recorded achievements in the areas of staff wefaire, increased services to the patients, development of infrastructures, provision of essential amenities such as oxygen centres for critical cases that were lacking in the hospital.

” We met cardlogs of problems on assumption, but we are fufiled today because we have taken the centre to the next level as a centre of excellence”, Adamu declared.