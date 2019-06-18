There are worrying signals at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi Nasarawa State, as health workers are alleging high handedness by the hospital management.

It was discovered that the relative peace in the hospital is currently being threatened by some decisions being taken by the new Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Yaya Adamu.

A petition signed by Mallam Isiak Abdullahi on behalf of the workers condemned the 100 per cent price hike in delivery fees at the hospital from N30,000 to N60,000.

The workers pointed out that the increase was not in the interest of the people of Nasarawa State, adding that the hospital is witnessing a drop in public patronage which may not be unconnected with the new hike in prices.

They alleged that patients are forced to make compulsory deposits before the commencement of any treatment.

They further accused the medical director of authoritarian leadership style, adding that he has since jettisoned social services in the hospital. The petition also noted that staff and the indigent public are no longer happy.

The workers alleged that some of the hospital’s properties were sold without the board’s approval and proceeds from the sales were yet to be returned to the hospital even after the board raised a query.

Some of the properties alleged to have been sold include: Ambulances and vehicles purportedly claimed to be scrap and “two trailers loads of equipment taken out without clearance,” the workers claimed.

However, Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Yaya Adamu denied the allegations.

Dr. Adamu said he was unaware of such thing as high handedness.

“As far as I am aware there’s no such thing as high-handedness at the ederal Medical Centre, Keffi, as we run an all-inclusive administration.”

On the sale of hospital properties and hike in delivery fees, he said: “As per sale of hospital properties, I’m not aware of any hospital property that was sold, or being planned to be sold.

“There hasn’t been an increase in delivery fees. You may take statistics of the cost of delivery in similar government hospitals around us and see if the allegation can be substantiated,” he added.