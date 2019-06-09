George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu has said that any organisation that neglects staff development is at the risk of running behind the time.

This is just as he noted that having a disgruntled workforce would stymie the mission and vision of such organisation.

Dr Achigbu who stated this at the weekend while speaking at the training and reorientation workshop organised by the management for the staff of the medical facility, pointed out that the training and reorientation of the staff is the bedrock of sustaining a vibrant, formidable and a well informed workforce.

According to him, “ Any organisation which does not train and retrain its staff runs the risk of running behind the time because there is a lot of dynamism as things change everyday and as such must keep pace with trends.

“Again, they also have to acquaint themselves with the basic rules of public service. So, the whole idea of this training is basically to further teach different things that they should know to make their work better as well as to make them better.”

He stated that the aim of the management was to increase their productivity and that many of the staff have also been trained abroad in their areas of core competencies to make better staff.

“It is easy for the chief executive to recite rules, want good environment and the equipment which is good.”