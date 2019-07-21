George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has described the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri as a model of medical excellence noting that the people of the state have benefited immensely from its medical services offered by the hospital.

Ihedioha said that the FMC has remained the only real functional medical institution in the state following the collapse of state owned hospitals in the last eight years of the immediate past administration.

This is just as Senator Is’haq Adebayo Salman, Chairman, Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri said the centre has met all the necessary requirements to transform to a teaching hospital particularly since it is the only hospital that has a trauma centre in the South East. Ihedioha who stated this when the members of the board paid him a courtesy visit in Owerri, said that the Imo people have been the direct beneficiaries of the activities of the Federal Medical Centre which has survived as a model medical excellence in the state.

According to him, “I must commend the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri because their activities have improved our health. It has survived as the only modern health centre in Imo and you have done very well.

Ihedioha said that the state government would look into the request of an additional land for expansion and to assist especially in the area of making the medical centre a teaching hospital. He reiterated that the people of the state would remain the direct beneficiaries.

Speaking earlier, Senator Is’haq thanked Governor Ihedioha for attracting the ultra modern pediatric complex to the state while serving as the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives which has helped in providing first class medical care to the children of Imo state.

He disclosed that the centre has met the requirements to becoming a teaching hospital going by the world class medical facilities and well trained medical personnel pareaded by the centre. He sought the assistance of the state government in making the dream a reality.