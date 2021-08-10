From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The fate of a middle-aged man is now hanging in the balance after he allegedly fell from an electric pole in Asaba, Delta State.

The victim was rushed to the Accident and Emergency ward of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba but could not be attended to because of the ongoing strike by doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

He was brought to the hospital in an ambulance but was turned back at the gate.

Sources said the victim was rectifying a fault purportedly on behalf of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) when he reportedly fell off the pole.

‘They said he was trying to fix an electrical fault when he heard a spark. Out of fear and shock, he fell from the height and landed on the road.

‘And due to the strike situation, he could not be attended to, and so was referred to another hospital for treatment.

‘The Accident and Emergency ward had been devoid of any activity since the strike by doctors started,’ a source said.

The source appealed to stakeholders to do the right in order to put a permanent to strikes in the health sector.

‘Government and NARD should come to an agreement so as to ease the health burden of citizens.

‘Members of the community are feeling the impact of the situation, just as we are all feeling the pulse as doctors are not around to take care of the sick,’ he added.

Although consultants are on the ground, our correspondent learnt that there is still a shortfall, given the number of doctors that have down their tools.

