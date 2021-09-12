From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, Abia State, Dr Udo Orji Nnorom, has been reported dead.

Dr Nnorom, a native of Nde Owuu in Arochukwu, Abia, multiple sources revealed, reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday, September 12.

Although information as to the cause and circumstances of his death are scant, it has been gathered that Dr Nnorom died after a brief illness.

