Chief Medical Director Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, Prof.r Azubuike Kingsley Onyebuchi, has promised that his administration will do all within its best to provide adequate quality and qualitative health care services to all sundry.

Onyebuchi stated this at the centre’s boardroom during the opening of bid for the expression of interest for Project Consultants.

Onyebuchi while addressing representatives of companies emphasised that only qualified and competent firms which satisfied the procedure for the award of contracts as enshrined under the procurement act of Nigeria shall be considered.

The companies that submitted their bid of interest, also known as Technical bid for Category C project consultant are Doctors on the move Africa, Homeland Consult and Training Institute Limited and Environ Pharmaceutical Limited.

Head of Procurement Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, Mr. Ogbonnaya Ubendu while conducting the bid opening stated that successful consulting companies for Category C would be shortlisted and as such expected to come and obtain Request for Proposal documents to enable them in the submission of their financial bid.

Ubendu commended representatives of the various firms for their peaceful conduct.