FMDQ Securities Exchange Plc and six listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) were recently recognised for their outstanding performances despite the harsh operating environment.
The awards were offered to the winning companies, following strict analysis of the firms’ performance by the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAM-CAN) in their respective sectors, having been compared with other competing firms in their diverse groupings.
The CAMCAN‘s best profitable company on NSE in 2018 was conferred on Dangote Cement Plc, which was described as controlling 25 per cent of the equities market total capitalisation.
Nestle Plc was recognised as the most profitable company in the Consumer goods Sector of Nigeria’s economy, while Seplat Petroleum Development Company was recognised as the most profitable compa- ny in the Nigeria’s oil/gas sector.
