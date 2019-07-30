FMDQ Securities Exchange Plc admitted 78 debt securities worth N1.03 trillion for its financial year which ended last December.

ItS Chairman, Dr Joseph Nnanna, disclosed this at the company’s 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

Nnanna said the 78 debt securities were in contrast with 50 securities valued at N236.87 billion achieved in the corresponding period of 2017, an increase of 58 per cent.

He said the Federal Government’s Green Bond and Sukuk worth N110.69 billion as well as Lagos State Government’s Series 11 Tranche A and B bonds valued N85.14 billion were listed during the review period.

The chairman noted that 60 Commercial Papers (CPs), 15 bonds and three funds were listed and quoted on the platform in 2018.

He added that the company’s membership in 2018 rose by seven per cent to 195, compared with 185 posted in 2017.

Nnanna said the company, during the period, engaged in strategic collaborations to promote the Nigerian Debt Capital Market as a source for long term finance as well as develop the Nigerian green bond market.

He said the exchange completed the registration of its central clearing and settlement house – FMDQ Clear, and also launched a proprietary market system (FMDQ Q-ex), a fully integrated multi-asset trading system with post trade services’ capabilities.

He said FMDQ’s Derivatives Market Development project was also launched in 2018 to concentrate corporate effort targeted towards developing a more vibrant derivatives market in Nigeria.

According to him, the first phase of the project focused on developing the relevant market framework and the delivery of introductory training and empowered sessions to market participants.

He said the second phase of the project had been broadly focused on activities and deliverables relating to legal and regulatory documentation, system deployment and operational readiness, among others.

Nnanna explained that there would be further training sessions towards the launch of the initial products in 2020.