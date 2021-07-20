By Chinwendu Obienyi

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, recently announced that it has listed the NSP-SPV PowerCorp Plc N6.33 billion Fixed Rate Series 2 Senior Unsecured Green Bonds under its N50 billion bond issuance programme to its platform.

According to a statement from the FMDQ, the approval to list NSP-SPV PowerCorp Plc N6.33 billion Fixed Rate Series 2 Senior Unsecured Green Bonds came from its Board Listings and Markets Committee.

The exchange added that this was in furtherance of its commitment to enhance access to capital to address environmental challenges, as well as championing development in the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM),

The statement further said the proceeds from this issuance will be used to fund the development of 15MW Pre-Phase 1 solar project and the transmission evacuation infrastructure for NSP PowerCorp Plc’s solar project, further fuelling the development of power in Nigeria. While commending the FMDQ, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, North South Power Company Limited, Olubunmi Peters, stated that the landmark transaction reinforces the company’s belief and commitment in promoting clean energy generation in Nigeria.

He said: “It also demonstrates growing investor confidence in our business, management team, and long-term strategy. We remain committed to unlocking opportunities within the power and infrastructure industry and promoting a sustainable energy solution for Nigeria.”

