The FMDQ Securities Exchange (FMDQ) Plc has said it remains committed to tackling the housing infrastructural deficit facing Nigeria through mobilisation of funds from the capital market.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Bola Onadele, disclosed this during the Capital Market Correspondents Assoctaion of Nigeria (CAMCAN) 2019 annual workshop in Lagos at the weekend.

Speaking on the theme, “Bridging the infrastructure gap in Nigeria: The Capital Market Option”, Onadele stated that infrastructure is central to the development of the economy and pointed out that FMDQ is poised to providing workable means of housing provision in the country,amongst other programmes to address infrastructural gap in Nigeria.

Onadele who was represented by Associate Executive Director, Corporate Development, FMDQ, Kaodi Ugoji, noted that the Exchange had set up a housing development project team to work directly with the office of the Vice president.

Onadele further added that the Exchange has been working with stakeholders and government to develop products that will drive the capital market and the Nigerian economy in the last four years.

“Sukuk bond has been a success no doubt but there is a need to expand sukuk bond which the Federal Government introduced. Infrastructure is one thing we need to shore up to achieve our goal as a country.

He gave assurance that the Exchange’s holding company would bring efficiency to help in the development of infrastructures.

“We will continue to innovate ways as well as blueprint to drive development in the capital market and the economy at large”, he said.