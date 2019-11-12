Chinwendu Obienyi

Acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, (SEC), Mary Uduk, has commended FMDQ Securities Exchange Plc on its achievements so far, saying its entry has brought about healthy competition in the capital market.

Uduk, who spoke with journalists at the Gold Awards and Dinner organised by FMDQ in Lagos, said FMDQ has increased the tempo of activities in the capital market.

According to her, “They have created more activities in the market. A lot of areas that seemed dormant before now, like the bond market, has seen a lot of activities because of the active trading on FMDQ platform. They have done very well since they started six years ago”. She disclosed that they have also partnered with the regulator in several areas of training like derivatives among others.

“Since their entry, there has been competition and we are excited about the competition. Investors and operators now have a choice of where to go and that is a good one for the market”, Uduk said.

While commending FMDQ for attracting capital to the market, she disclosed that the Commission also has several initiatives in place to attract both local and foreign investors to the capital market.

For instance, she said, an important goal of the Capital Market Master Plan (2015-2025) is to transform the Nigerian capital market, making it competitive, while contributing its quota to developing the nation through funds mobilization. The plan, she said, is hinged on four strategic themes, namely; Contribution to national economy, competitiveness, market structure and regulation & oversight.

In contributing to the national economy, Uduk said SEC, in conjunction with the market, has worked on initiatives that simplified the process of raising capital and reduced time to market. The recent efforts towards developing the Nigerian commodities ecosystem and the Fintech space are also important contributions to the Nigerian economy.