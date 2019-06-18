Owing to the need for increased stakeholder engagement and continuous market sensitisation on the opportunities that exist in the Nigerian debt capital markets (‘DCM’) for corporates seeking to raise capital , FMDQ Securities Exchange Plc, through the Debt Capital Markets Development (‘DCMD’) Project, is deploying a series of bootcamp training sessions across various stakeholder groups in the Nigerian DCM.

These training sessions, an initiative of the Investors, Issuers and Intermediaries Engagement/ Education (IIIEE) sub-committee ofthe DCMD Project, which aims to build capacity and know-how of the DCM stakeholders with respect to debt issuances, was flagged off by the Series I Bootcamp Training Programme in October 2018. The inaugural session brought together potential issuers with the aim of promoting an increase in capital

formation through the Nigerian DCM.

In the same vein, the Series II Bootcamp Training Programme which held last Friday at FMDQ’s business complex, Exchange Place, brought together corporates and other potential issuers in the Nigerian financial markets. With its theme – The Nigerian Debt Capital Markets: A More Viable Means of Financing for Corporates – the session focused on the importance of good corporate governance practices for potential issuers that seek to expand their businesses and grow profitability in the long term, modalities for accessing various finance options in the Nigerian DCM and steps to simplifying the documentation process required, among others.

The DCMD Project is a market-wide initiative comprising of 85 members from various stakeholder groups including regulators, pension fund operators, investment banks, solicitors, fund managers, corporates etc. The project was set up by FMDQ in collaboration with these key market stakeholders with the aim of stimulating and positioning the Nigerian DCM to deliver on its developmental role in the economy, by taking deliberate steps to address the challenges faced by the various segments of the market.