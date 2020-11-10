In the wake of a highly anticipated moment in the Nigerian financial market, FMDQ Holdings Plc unveiled the winners of its 2020 GOLD Awards.

The FMDQ GOLD Awards, underscored by the tenets FMDQ’s GOLD (Global Competitiveness, Operational Excellence, Liquidity and Diversity) agenda, has become a corporate tradition of FMDQ, recognising the demonstrated resilience and agility of the Nigerian financial market participants, and acknowledging the valuable efforts of these stakeholders whose participation in the FMDQ markets .

FMDQ Group Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, via a virtual address, noted that the year 2020 has been a truly challenging yet rewarding year; one which has stretched the resilience of the market and at the same time availed opportunities to deepen our markets. According to him, FMDQ Group commenced the year with great optimism as it became a Capital Market Holding Company, and Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, with four market subsidiaries, and despite the economic downturns which the global and local economies face, FMDQ Group remains committed to the actualisation of its GOLD Agenda. Also commending the winners and all the stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market for their efforts at making Nigeria globally competitive, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Operations, Mr. Temidayo Obisan, reiterated the commitment of the SEC towards collaborating with the financial market stakeholders, including the financial market infrastructures, to define appropriate market structures, create an enabling environment, build a transparent and efficient market and ultimately reduce systemic risks and protect investor interests.