The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) has released a 44-page achievement compendium on the ministy’s contributions to the economy and the county’s development.

The extensive outline captures the ministry’s ground-breaking achievements over the past three and a half years under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. The extract provides specific insight into reforms, projects, and initiatives implemented under the leadership of Honourable Minister, Okey Enelamah.

“I am proud of the great work the Ministry has achieved in the last few years,” said Enelamah at the launch event. “We have consistently delivered on our promise to promote economic growth and generate wealth through policies that attract investment and develop enterprises, and it is essential that we communicate our achievements to Nigerians, even as we continue the work to positively transform the economy.”

The extract compendium will be available from April 29 to stakeholders and in airports, major hotels. With a mandate to create an enabling environment to stimulate industrialization and accelerate domestic and foreign investment, the Ministry has successfully championed the development of MSMEs to create jobs and drive inclusive growth while promoting the integration of Nigeria-based businesses into regional and global value chains.