Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is committed to providing necessary support and encouragement to the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other agencies under its supervision to achieve rapid industrialisation and accelerated growth of the nation’s economy.

This commitment was made by the new Permanent Secretary, FMITI, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo in response to a brief from the Director General, SON Osita Aboloma in Abuja, on the activities of his agency.

Dr. Sani-Gwarzo acknowledged the relevance of standardisation, quality assurance and conformity assessment to all sectors of the nation’s economy thus making SON’s mandate a key component to the emancipation of the nation under the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP.

He commended the SON management under Aboloma for its giant strides in Standards development, local and offshore Conformity Assessment of products, services and processes with particular emphasis on attainment of international accreditation for many of its services to Nigerian stakeholders.

The Permanent Secretary, who also doubles as Chairman of the SON Governing Council enjoined the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Management to redouble its efforts in relation to collaboration with other agencies of Government as well as the organised private sector groups.

He expressed particular interest in the working collaboration between the National Metrology Institute (NMI) being developed by SON and the Weights and Measures Department of the FMITI to ensure optimal delivery of services in Industrial and Legal Metrology for the nation’s rapid economic growth.