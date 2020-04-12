The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has admitted the N12,499,600 three-years 10 per cent Series 3 (Tranche A) Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond due 2023; and the N7,500,400,000 five-year 11.10 per cent Series 3 (Tranche B) Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond due 2025, issued by Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc under the N70,000,000,000 Bond Issuance Programme on its platform.

The N16,500,000,000 Series 1; 17 per cent Fixed Rate Bonds due 2026 under the N100,000,000,000 Medium Term Bond Programme of Primero BRT Securitisation SPV Plc bonds was also listed on the NSE.

A statement from the Head, Listings Regulation Department at the NSE, Godstime Iwenekhai, said the Flour Mills of Nigeria bonds (Series 3: Tranche A and Series 3: Tranche B) were 100 per cent subscribed.

“Dealing Members are hereby notified that the N12,499,600.000.00 3-Years 10 per cent Series 3 (Tranche A) Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond due 2023; and the N7,500,400,000 5-Year 11.10% Series 3 (Tranche B) Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond due 2025, issued by Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc under the N70,000,000,000 Bond Issuance Programme were on, Thursday, 9 April 2020 listed on the NSE”, It said.

FMN, Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and agro-allied Group had said that its Q3 results for the year 2019/20 showed profit before tax increasing by 23 per cent to N3.7 billion in Q3, and by nine per cent to N12.3 billion year-to-date (YTD).

The group’s revenue in Q3 2019/20 was N152.7 billion, compared to N130.9 billion in Q3 2018/19 (17 per cent – YoY growth).