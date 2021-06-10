From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of State, Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, has presented two science kits equipment and ten desktops systems to Nasarawa State government as a gesture in support of Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the state.

The presentation was made by the minister in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister in his remarks said the symbolic presentation of the science equipment is in fulfilment of the earlier promise made to science schools in the state, in respect to science subjects.

Mohammed further said that the equipment is meant to support the Children in Science Education, like biology, chemistry and physics to boost their knowledge in science, technology and innovation.

The minister also said that the same gesture would be extended to science schools across the six regions in the country.

Abdullahi also said the ministry through one of its agencies National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) will support training teachers and students on computer technology and appreciation, adding that internet service centres would be provided to serve as jamb examination centres.

The minister also called on the Nasarawa State government to make sure the equipments are well protected and utilized effectively to enhance students’ capacity in science technology and innovation.

In his vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mohammed Sani Bala, appreciated the minister for his kind gesture on behalf of the state government and promised to make sure the equipment is distributed accordingly.