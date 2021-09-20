From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (FMSTI), Mr Edet Sunday Akpan, has called for the Organised Private Sectors (OPS) to explore ways of partnering with the various Research Institutes and Agencies in commercialising viable products and services for the country’s benefit.

The Permanent Secretary said this when he declared open the 19th Meeting of the National Council on Science, Technology and Innovation (NCSTI) in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the Ministry was working tirelessly towards the reduction and elimination of the current high level of stand-alone research efforts scattered all over the country, especially those tied to national priorities.

Mr Edet said the council, is a veritable platform to ensure that all relevant stakeholders in the STI sector are fully integrated and involved in the development and deployment of STI in addressing national issues.

The Permanent Secretary further affirmed that STI constitutes the engine of socio-economic advancement of any nation, adding that there is a need for closer collaboration among the three tiers of government.

