From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) has debunked allegations levelled against it by Daniel Onjeh, the former Chairman of the Governing Board of Project Development Institute (PRODA), Enugu State.

Onjeh had accused the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, of deploying what he called ‘backdoor tactics’ to dissolve and reconstitute the governing boards of agencies under the ministry including PRODA.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The ministry, in a statement by its head of press, Afonja Ajibola, stated that its minister had never interfered with the investigation and running of PRODA.

Ajibola explained that Onjeh and Dr Charles Agulana were only asked to step aside to allow an unbiased, proper and detailed investigation headed by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), due to the numerous allegations levelled against them.

Ajibola further explained that ‘because of the development above, the most senior officer of PRODA, as long as the officer does not have any pending disciplinary matter, should take over as the overseeing Director-General. This is as contained in the SGF Circular, SGF50/S.11/C.2/268 dated 4th December 2017.

‘Based on the circular, the FMSTI directed that Dr Fabian Okonkwo emerge as the overseeing Director-General. The same was communicated to the SGF’s Office. Dr Okonkwo resumed as the overseeing Director-General and the then Governing Board of PRODA, on their own, nominated one of them to act as the Chairman of the Governing Board because Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the de-facto Chairman was asked to step aside for a transparent investigation to be carried out by the Federal Government based on the allegations levelled against PRODA.’

He maintained that FMSTI never interfered with the investigation, and there was no interference with the running of PRODA.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘On expiration of the tenure of the Governing Board of PRODA, the President Muhammadu Buhari approved a new Governing Board which was inaugurated along with other boards by the minister on October 14, 2021.

‘Since the new Governing Board was inaugurated, Dr Okonkwo refused to call for an inaugural meeting, as the Secretary to the Governing Board. Several attempts were made by the new Governing Board to ensure that a meeting was held but, to no avail.

‘This development prompted the new Governing Board of PRODA to write several letters to the FMSTI on Dr Okonkwo’s blatant refusal to convene a Board Meeting. The minister directed that a letter be written to Dr Okonkwo on the importance and necessity of an inaugural meeting of the Governing Board but he declined to adhere to it.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘Another letter dated 29th December 2021 was written to Dr Okonkwo, to convene the Board Meeting not later than 10th January 2022, and the report of the resolutions of the meeting should reach the Minister’s Office not later than the 17th January 2022. But the directive was declined by Dr Okonkwo.

‘Amidst the controversy, FMSTI was inundated by several petitions against Dr Okonkwo particularly from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPE) by aggrieved contractors and others on allegations of infractions of the public procurement Act, amongst others.

‘The refusal by Dr Okonkwo to convene a Board meeting made it impossible for the Governing Board to address pressing issues as regards the Agency.’

He explained that when the SGF’s Investigation Panel’s report was sent to the FMSTI, the minister directed the Permanent Secretary to set up a Committee to ensure that the panel’s report was duly implemented.

He noted that in the Panel’s report, the action therein was to be carried out by several Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The PRODA Governing Board was inhibited from carrying out the action pertaining to her since Dr Okonkwo refused to convene a Governing Board meeting.

He confirmed that the actions to be carried out by FMSTI in the Panel’s report were carried out accordingly, adding that the FMSTI took steps to write to the other MDAs concerned to ensure compliance, though all concerned MDAs were copied by the Presidency to carry out their various directives in the Panel’s report.

‘It is pertinent to state that since the 14th October 2021, when the new Governing Board was inaugurated, up to January 2022, the Governing Board had not met. Dr Okonkwo’s several refusals to call for a meeting of the Board, as directed by the minister, which is an obvious act of insubordination, made it impossible for any directive to be carried out,’ he added.

‘Based on the several petitions of infractions by Dr Okonkwo, the need for proper investigation arose. This necessitated the need to ask him to step aside for transparency and fairness and the next senior Officer to him, Dr Arit Etukudo, should take over as the new overseeing Director-General, as contained in the SGF circular earlier mentioned in paragraph 3 above.’

He confirmed that the decision, was approved by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, hence Comrade Onjeh has no legal status to speak on PRODA and its management unless he has fears of being indicted by any investigation.

He advised that Comrade Onjeh should ballow the well-constituted and inaugurated Governing Board to carry out their mandates as directed by the President and not to interfere with their activities.