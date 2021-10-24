From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the ministry rebranded its vision, mission, and logo, in order to meet up with global, contemporary, and future technological demands.

Dr. Onu said this when he addressed the press on the unveiling of the ministry’s new logo in Abuja.

He said that technology would positively influence all sectors of national life such as education, agriculture, infrastructure development, and the fight against corruption, adding that technology would help balance gender equality and improve the security situation in the country.

Onu said Nigeria must plan to have a diversified, sustainable, knowledge-based economy that would enable it to maintain regional, continental, and global influence.

He noted that the ministry had been leading the way in ensuring that the country’s economy no longer depends on commodities but knowledge and innovation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of State for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the rebranding of the ministry would enable it to focus more on current technological trends such as nano-technology, smart space technology, bio-tech, and diverse new technological trends.

