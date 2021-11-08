From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of State for the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, has said that the ministry through the National Space and Research Development Agency (NASRDA) is ready to collaborate with other stakeholders in order to tackle insecurity and food challenges in the country.

The minister stated this during a courtesy visit by the Multi-Million Dollar Group of France and the President of PRO-ME-THENE, Mr Oliver Pierzs, at his office on Monday.

The organisation visited the minister’s office based on their discussions with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the area of technology transfer, space technology and other technological developments in the country.

Abdullahi also said that, from the perspective of the ministry, part of its priority is to develop space technology in the space agency to a level where it can be competitive globally.

He further said the ministry is encouraged to discuss such (MoU) because of the local partners which is guided by our local regulations, adding that finding them reputable by our local partners, will affect the agency in a positive way and of mutual benefit for the country.

Earlier, the president of PRO-ME-THENE Company said their visit is to collaborate with the ministry with the idea of mounting at least twenty nanotechnology satellites before the year 2025 and this can help in tackling insecurity challenges in the country.

The Director-General of NARSDA, Dr Haliru Ahmad Shaba, who conveyed the group said that the nano-tech satellite constellation will be useful to the country and of the utmost assistance to the security challenges facing the country.

