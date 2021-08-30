From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has reached an agreement with CLINOTECH Laboratory Limited on the production and distribution of Rapid Diagnostic test kits.

The agreement was signed on Monday between the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Nigerian Institute of Laboratory Science Technology (NILST) and CLINOTECH Laboratory Ltd.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation Barr Mohamed Abdullahi said the agreement was signed at a delicate time, especially when the global community is strengthening health care facilities and delivery.

He pledged the support of the ministry to the agreement, adding that the agreement was of mutual benefit to all parties.

The Director General of Nigerian Institute of Laboratory Science Technology (NILST), Dr Yemi Gbadegesin, said the agreement reached was of mutual benefits to all parties involved.

He said that NILST will have the ability to develop reagents indigenously through the agreement reached, which he added will help fight diseases like Ebola and other tropical diseases.

Speaking earlier on behalf of CLINOTECH, Dr Harrison Ofiyai, said the agreement will boost Nigeria’s capability to develop Rapid Diagnostic kits, thereby improving the technical know-how of Nigerian professionals.

