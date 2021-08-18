From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has assured that work would resume on the Benue section of the Keffi/Akwanga/ Lafia/Makurdi road dualization by next week.

Director of Works in the Ministry, Ishaq Mohammed gave the assurance during a peace parley between the ministry and traditional rulers in Makurdi, Benue State capital on Wednesday.

The peace meeting between the two groups was called at the instance of the State Governor, Samuel Ortom at the new banquet hall of government house, Makurdi.

It would be recalled that work on the Benue section of the road was suspended as residents of communities along the road ordered that the section of the road be stopped until compensation is paid to them.

Speaking on behalf of the people, first class traditional ruler in the area, Tor Lobi, HRH Moses Anagende disclosed that he had been following up with the payment of compensation to the affected people adding that when the compensation wasn’t forth coming, some people who felt that federal government may be deceiving the communities ordered the stoppage of the section of the road.

“Some miscreants around the (communities), Benue section said that their farmlands, crops and shrine have been destroyed by the construction of the road.

“The same miscreants connived with Fulani herders who came to rape our wives. They also said that there is a big snake that likes to eat white men but it is a lie against us.

The Tor Lobi described as untrue, claims by the same group of miscreants who alleged that the federal government had given the traditional rulers

N10m to share so that they would not be paid there compensation.

He however blamed federal government for delaying in the payment of compensation to the affected people, saying, “promises are too many.”

Responding after listening to the two sides, Governor Ortom who said he was in touch with the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said he had the assurance of the Minister to pay the compensation to all the beneficiaries as from next week and advised the Ministry to resume work on the Benue section of the road.