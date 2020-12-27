By Rita Okoye

Ebelamu Oluwafemi Adekunle, AKA Fmzone could be described as the proverbial prodigal singer who finally found his way back into music, his first love. He is one of the many Nigerian talents that discovered their talent for music early but due to financial challenges had to push the talent to the backburner while hustling to make ends meet.

However, he is back today and currently pushing his debut single entitled, Better and he says that the song was inspired by all his experiences on the streets.

He said: “I did the song Better because I believe I am better today. I came out strong and victorious from all my challenges. I remember working at a Hotel where the manager bullied the staff a lot and most of them because they were illiterates could not defend themselves. I was more like the only learned person among them so I refused to be pushed around and that got me demoted with a salary cut.

“It was tough because I had to trek from Ikeja to Agege after closing hours. I lost a lot of weight and looked haggard. It is funny now but it was not funny back then. I look at myself now and say ‘if I could survive it all and I am here today, back to fight for my passion, then anybody can.’ This is the inspiration for the song and I hope it inspires other young people out there hoping and praying to be heard one day,” he concluded.