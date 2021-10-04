From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Obinwanne Egbuchulam, is billed to deliver the 2021 annual public lecture of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, FCC of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Bayelsa State Council.

Egbuchulam will speak on the topic “Maritime Security: Implications for Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry”.

The lecture which slated for October 7 at the Conference Hall of Matho Crystal Hotel, Yenagoa, along Edepie-Imiringi Road under the distinguished chairmanship of His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom.

According to the Chairman of the lecture committee, Mr Samuel Ese, the lecture will discuss among others, issues concerning security in the Niger Delta region, the oil and gas industry and security in the maritime domain.

He disclosed that key players from the nation’s oil and gas industry, the maritime industry, captains of industry and security chiefs are expected to grace the lecture.

Others expected to attend are members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, stakeholders from the Niger Delta region, members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the general public.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .