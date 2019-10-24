No fewer than 100 golfers will, from today, set the Dolphin Golf Club, Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos, literarily on fire as the fourth FOC West invitational tournament begins.

The event is in honour of the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ola Daji, who marks his birthday today.

Speaking on the event that will be rounded up on Sunday, chairman of the organising committee, Babatunde Ajayi, noted that the club, aside from creating an enabling environment for golfers to compete, is organising the tournament to celebrate their patron.

“The tournament is a major one in the club’s calendar given that the FOC West is our landlord and patron. He oversees everything that happens in this vicinity, all the way to Warri, and we cannot but celebrate him by honouring him with this event,” he said.

Ajayi noted that the tournament will be in three parts, beginning with the caddies tomorrow, for professionals, and on Friday for amateurs with the finals on Sunday. The finals, according to him, will be a celebration worth witnessing as the Club’s Captain, Krona Uti, who has transformed the club is set to ensure that golfers and guests have the best time in Navy Town.