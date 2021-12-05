From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Fifty-three African countries, have given a nod to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Development Initiative proposal.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The backing of the proposal by African countries was part of the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 8th Ministerial Conference, which took place in Dakar, Senegal, from November 29th to 30th, 2021 as contained in the Dakar Action Plan (2022-2024) adopted by China and African countries.

In attendance were Heads of Delegation of China and the Heads of Delegation of 53 African countries nd he Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Recall that following the severe shocks arising from the devastating effects of COVID-19 pandemic, President Xi Jinping had on September 21, 2021, proposed a Global Development Initiative in steering global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth.

In the Action Plan, China and the 53 African countries commended the development of relations between China and Africa, and believed that over the past 21 years since its inception, the forum has strongly promoted the development of relations between China and Africa, and became an important benchmark for international cooperation with Africa.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the effective implementation of the eight major initiatives launched during he 2018 Beijing Summit, and pledged to continue to pursue the vision of innovative, coordinated, green and pen development or all, promote high-quality hina-Africa ooperation, and work in concert to efeat COVID-19 and advance ost-pandemic conomic ecovery.

“Africa supports the Global Development Initiative proposed by China. African countries will favorably consider joining the initiative and make joint efforts to ccelerate the global implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” the Dakar Action Plan read.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .