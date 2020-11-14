Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) clocks 20, the Peoples Republic of China, has called on Nigeria and other African countries to strengthen solidarity with China in order to meet the yearnings of its people.

The Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Wang Yi, made the call in Beijing, China, during a reception commemorating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of FOCAC at the St. Regis Hotel.

The event, which was held at the instance of the Follow-Up Committee of FOCAC, witnessed the presence of over 150 high-ranking guests, including the Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmad Jidda and other African envoys to China, members of the Follow-Up Committee of the Forum, representatives from non-governmental organisations, enterprises, academic institutions, and the media.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, while delivering a keynote speech during the event, also called for the building of a stronger community with a shared future between China and African countries.

“First, we need to strengthen solidarity and build a stronger community with a shared future. At the 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit, leaders of China and Africa agreed to build a stronger China-Africa community with a shared future.