From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The People’s Republic of China, has called for deeper cooperation between the African continent and China.

President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, made the call during the opening ceremony of the eighth ministerial conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

In his speech titled: “Uphold the Tradition of Always Standing Together and Jointly Build a China-Africa Community with a Shared Future in the New Era,” Xi said 2021 marked the 65th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between China and African countries.

Xi added that over the past 65 years, China and Africa have forged unbreakable fraternity in their struggle against imperialism and colonialism, and embarked on a distinct path of cooperation in our journey toward development and revitalization.

He also said China and Africa have written a splendid chapter of mutual assistance amidst complex changes, and set a shining example for building a new type of international relations.

“Dear friends, why do China and Africa have such a close relationship and so deep a bond of friendship? The key lies in an everlasting spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation forged between the two sides, which features sincere friendship and equality, win-win for mutual benefit and common development, fairness and justice, and progress with the times and openness and inclusiveness.

“This truly captures the relations of China and Africa working together in good and hard times over the past decades, and provides a source of strength for the continuous growth of China-Africa friendly relations,” Xi said.

