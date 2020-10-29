Lukman Olabiyi

A non governmental organisation, United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNi), has stressed the need for peaceful co-existence and mutual understanding among Nigerians in order for them to achieve their goal.

The National Coordinator of UBNi, Mrs Nkolika Florence Mkparu, in a press statement, said that focusing on national unity remained necessary as Nigeria was in a challenging time.

She urged the Nigerian youths to embrace peace as the best means to drive home their demand for police reform and other sundry issues affecting the nation.

The call was in furtherance of group’s project of campaign against disintegration.

Mkparu pleaded with all Nigerian to embrace peace and stop fanning the embers of tribal wars across the state.

The group condemned the shooting of #EndSARS protesters and the destruction of lives and properties that erupted after the shooting.

“It is with a heavy heart that I come to you at this challenging time in our nation. I wish there is a better way to make all go away, but there is none.

” Our nation is in mourning, and every peace-loving person should feel the hurt we are going through as a nation now.

” It breaks my heart to see our citizens turning against one another, killing, maiming others and destroying properties by few who hijacked a peaceful

demonstration, which is the given constitutional right of every Nigerian, to gather peacefully, but they hijacked these

gatherings and are using it to cause havocs across the nation

“We at UBNI are the new faces of the nation, as we carry the torch of unity in diversity.

” Please do not yield into the temptation of casting stones,

But remember, as long as we are united, focused and maintain our mission, nothing can change our destination.

” What binds us is greater than what separates us. We are a movement of the people by the people and for the people.

” The nation will heal and by God’s grace come out better.

Other great nations have gone through similar thing and survived.

We ask that we focus on national unity. That is why we are here” the statement read in part.