Mr Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), has urged religious leaders to focus more on encouraging Nigerians to embrace integrity and hard-work.

The EFCC boss made the plea at St. Luke Anglican Church, Lalupon, Ibadan, while addressing members of the Oyo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), during their congress.

This was contained in a statement signed by EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Magu, who was represented by Friday Ebelo, the Head, Ibadan Zonal Office of the commission, said such admonition by religious leaders would further encourage Nigerians to play their roles effectively in national development.

He noted that Nigeria was at a critical stage of its development, adding that all citizens must sincerely come together and work hard to salvage the situation.

The EFCC boss said that Nigerians must also shun corrupt attitudes and imbibe positive behaviour to help the nation reclaim its greatness in the comity of nations.

Magu further urged the Christian leaders to always preach love to their congregants, saying they would be able to profer lasting solution to societal problems if they embraced the love of Christ.

Earlier, the Chairman of CAN in the state, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, said that the agency’s efforts in combating economic and financial crimes were yielding positive results.

He commended the agency for involving critical stakeholders, particularly the religious community, in the anti-corruption campaign, saying the nation would benefit immensely from the effort.

Akanmu gave an assurance that CAN in the state would continue to support the commission and its activities.(NAN)